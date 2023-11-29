We are Local
Sioux City Police looking for man who robbed a Sarg’s Mini Mart

These photos shows the man police say went into a Sarg's Mini Mart and demanded money from the register.(Sioux City Police Department)
These photos shows the man police say went into a Sarg's Mini Mart and demanded money from the register.(Sioux City Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City are looking for a man who they say robbed the Sarg’s Mini Mart on Glenn Ave.

The Sioux City Police Department says at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, officers were sent to 3407 Glenn Ave for a reported robbery.

Police say once officers were at the scene, they learned a man had come into the store and handed a clerk a note demanding cash from the register.

“The suspect grabbed two cartons of cigarettes and left the store when other customers walked in,” stated Sioux City Police in a press release.

The clerk told police the suspect was a short Hispanic man and was wearing a black coat with a red hood and a red face mask. The suspect reportedly left Sarg’s Mini Mart on foot and went northwest from the store.

Police say the suspect was not able to get any money from the register.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the SCPD at (712) 279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 258-8477.

A screenshot from Sarg's Mini Mart's security footage.
A screenshot from Sarg's Mini Mart's security footage.(Sioux City Police Department)

