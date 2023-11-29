We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - The warmest of the week on the way!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The middle of the week will bring the warmest day of the week to the area. Highs in the 50s should feel good but it won’t be perfectly sunny. Clouds will increase as the morning goes along and we’ll have filtered sunshine all afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll have a bit of a SSW wind today but nothing stronger than 15 mph it appears. Enjoy this because a cooling trend is on the way for the end of the week. Highs will return to the 30s by Friday as a storm system grazes the area with a little snow.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

That system brings the potential for a layer of snow Friday across our far southern counties. That could easily start before sunrise Friday down near the Kansas & Missouri borders and struggle to move north. As your can see from these two computer models, the snow will be it’s heaviest south and struggle to make it as far north as I-80. Any amounts in Omaha and the metro look to be very light if we see any at all.

GFS Snow thru Early Sat
GFS Snow thru Early Sat(WOWT)
NAM Snowfall thru Early Sat
NAM Snowfall thru Early Sat(WOWT)

A few more batches of light snow or flurries are possible both Saturday and Sunday too but the impacts will be minimal if any.

Almost Friday
Almost Friday(WOWT)

