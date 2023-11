CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ottumwa Police are searching for any information regarding a missing 17-year-old

Camron Rylee Heckethorn was reported missing on October 26th, 2023. She is described as a 5′5″ white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

