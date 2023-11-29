Omaha woman files lawsuit over Facebook comments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few months ago, food vendors could sell their products in a consignment store operated by Andrea Christensen.

“One of my strengths is that I help other people and I market them,” Christensen said.

But a marked businesswoman is how Christensen describes herself after posts on Omaha Eats uncovered some comments she alleges in a defamation lawsuit should have been censored.

Christensen filed suit against one of the administrators, Lauren Henson, alleging the site allowed hateful, harassing, and malicious posts. But Henson’s attorney asked a judge to dismiss the suit and Haley Vinter listened to the arguments in court.

“This should be a lesson for whoever doesn’t like what they see on the internet, that doesn’t give them the right to take somebody to court because it hurt their feelings,” Vinter said.

A frequent poster on the site, Lisa French, is also named in the suit for posts that include calling Andrea Christensen a “liar” and a “cheat.”

“The plaintiff alleged her own complaint that she was convicted of tax evasion and served time in jail for that, which we would submit is a crime of dishonesty, such that vague comments about her being a liar and a cheat are truthful,” said Scott Jochim, the Facebook poster’s attorney.

6 News learned that Christensen served 21 days for tax evasion, but Christensen’s attorney, Patrick McNamara, says the truth is not a defense if the Facebook post is malicious.

Christensen didn’t attend the hearing, saying she didn’t know about it until 6 News contacted her.

She says she had to close her food consignment store in large measure because of the Facebook posts.

After being open for about 11 months, the store is empty.

“It hurt [the women] and their business so they didn’t want to be associated anymore,” Christensen said. “They didn’t want to be associated anymore. That would be hard on your business if there are posts and things out there you don’t want to fight anymore.”

But supporters of posts on the Facebook site say it should remain open to free speech.

The attorney for Andrea Christensen says the lawsuit is based on the Facebook page being used to stoke attacks on his client and individuals who did business with her.

However, defense attorneys argue the law protects Facebook page administrators from liability for posts and the lawsuit isn’t specific on what posts have caused financial damage.

The judge asked for more written arguments before deciding on the motion to dismiss.

