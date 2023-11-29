We are Local
Man sentenced to prison for role in 2022 fatal Omaha shooting

Wuanaya Smith fled to Arkansas, prompting a manhunt
Wuanaya Smith will serve 40-46 years in prison for manslaughter.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in connection to a death in Omaha learned his prison sentence Wednesday.

Wuanaya Smith, 22, was sentenced in Douglas County District Court to 40-46 years in prison on charges of manslaughter and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Wuanya Smith
Wuanya Smith(Omaha Police Dept.)

In September, Smith negotiated a plea deal after initially being charged with second-degree murder.

The charges are related to the 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins near 49th and Charles streets in Omaha.

Smith led law enforcement on a manhunt after fleeing to Arkansas, where he again escaped custody last year before being recaptured.

