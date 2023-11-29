Man sentenced to prison for role in 2022 fatal Omaha shooting
Wuanaya Smith fled to Arkansas, prompting a manhunt
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in connection to a death in Omaha learned his prison sentence Wednesday.
Wuanaya Smith, 22, was sentenced in Douglas County District Court to 40-46 years in prison on charges of manslaughter and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
In September, Smith negotiated a plea deal after initially being charged with second-degree murder.
The charges are related to the 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins near 49th and Charles streets in Omaha.
Smith led law enforcement on a manhunt after fleeing to Arkansas, where he again escaped custody last year before being recaptured.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.