Man sentenced to prison for role in 2022 fatal Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in connection to a death in Omaha learned his prison sentence Wednesday.

Wuanaya Smith, 22, was sentenced in Douglas County District Court to 40-46 years in prison on charges of manslaughter and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Wuanya Smith (Omaha Police Dept.)

In September, Smith negotiated a plea deal after initially being charged with second-degree murder.

The charges are related to the 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins near 49th and Charles streets in Omaha.

Smith led law enforcement on a manhunt after fleeing to Arkansas, where he again escaped custody last year before being recaptured.

