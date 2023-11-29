Omaha boxer earns chance to compete in U.S. Olympic team trials

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jeremiah Perales anxiously waited to see if his work this year would be enough to earn him a chance at the Olympic team trials.

“It’s been a journey,” Perales said.

And it was enough. He got the wild card. The 22-year-old South High graduate is off to fight against 15 of the best boxers in the county in the 125-pound weight class.

“I’m not even seeded, so I’m just the underdog really,” Perales said. “That’s what I’ve always grown up to be. So for me, there’s no holding back. It’s let’s go forward. Let’s give it everything we have.”

The South Omaha native is stationed at Fort Carson and fights for the U.S. Army team.

“Of course, I’m a soldier, but I’m a soldier-athlete, as they say,” Perales said.

But boxing for him started much earlier, at 10 years old.

“It was kind of in my blood,” Perales said.

His father owns Victory Boxing, a nonprofit dedicated to keeping kids on the right track through boxing. So Perales is no stranger to putting in the work, feeling prepared for what will be his biggest challenge yet.

“I’ve just been hitting it hard,” Perales said. “All the work’s been pretty much put in. Now we’re just maintaining weight and we’re sharpening up our skills this last week.”

Despite being in Colorado right now, Omaha is where he calls home. The same home base as world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford, who also makes trips out west to train.

“It’s like a part of home is here in Colorado when they come out and train,” Perales said.

As he makes his way to Louisiana for the trials, Perales says Omaha will be in his heart.

“We really got to reach out to a lot of people across Omaha,” Perales said. “I take pride in where I’m from. I just appreciate all the support I get from all the people back home.”

The Olympic team trials for boxing will start next Monday where more than 150 boxers across the county will compete.

