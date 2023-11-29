We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha boxer earns chance to compete in U.S. Olympic team trials

A 22-year-old from Omaha recently earned the chance to compete at the U.S. Olympic boxing trials.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jeremiah Perales anxiously waited to see if his work this year would be enough to earn him a chance at the Olympic team trials.

“It’s been a journey,” Perales said.

And it was enough. He got the wild card. The 22-year-old South High graduate is off to fight against 15 of the best boxers in the county in the 125-pound weight class.

“I’m not even seeded, so I’m just the underdog really,” Perales said. “That’s what I’ve always grown up to be. So for me, there’s no holding back. It’s let’s go forward. Let’s give it everything we have.”

The South Omaha native is stationed at Fort Carson and fights for the U.S. Army team.

“Of course, I’m a soldier, but I’m a soldier-athlete, as they say,” Perales said.

But boxing for him started much earlier, at 10 years old.

“It was kind of in my blood,” Perales said.

His father owns Victory Boxing, a nonprofit dedicated to keeping kids on the right track through boxing. So Perales is no stranger to putting in the work, feeling prepared for what will be his biggest challenge yet.

“I’ve just been hitting it hard,” Perales said. “All the work’s been pretty much put in. Now we’re just maintaining weight and we’re sharpening up our skills this last week.”

Despite being in Colorado right now, Omaha is where he calls home. The same home base as world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford, who also makes trips out west to train.

“It’s like a part of home is here in Colorado when they come out and train,” Perales said.

As he makes his way to Louisiana for the trials, Perales says Omaha will be in his heart.

“We really got to reach out to a lot of people across Omaha,” Perales said. “I take pride in where I’m from. I just appreciate all the support I get from all the people back home.”

The Olympic team trials for boxing will start next Monday where more than 150 boxers across the county will compete.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel raced to Omaha South High School on Monday afternon, Nov. 27, 2023, after...
‘A hoax’: Omaha Police confirm South High School call a swatting incident
Omaha Police hear gunshots, find two dead inside apartment
Omaha Police identify two found dead in apparent murder-suicide
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Kendrick McDonald, 10, was killed after suffering a gunshot wound in Omaha on Thursday, Nov. 23.
Douglas County Attorney sheds light on events that led to father’s arrest in son’s shooting death

Latest News

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule yells to his team from the sideline as they play against...
Nebraska football gets Top 100 commitment from 2024 OT Grant Brix
Huskers versus Huskers
Date Announced for 2024 Nebraska Spring Football Game
Creighton University will retire the No. 3 jersey worn by men's basketball standout Doug...
Creighton to retire McDermott's No. 3 jersey
A 22-year-old from Omaha recently earned the chance to compete at the U.S. Olympic boxing trials.
Omaha South grad heading to U.S. Olympic boxing trials