Nebraska State Patrol reports 27 DUIs, 85 crashes over Thanksgiving weekend

Winter weather caused the Nebraska State Patrol to respond to 85 crashes and perform 191 motorist assists over Thanksgiving weekend.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol on Wednesday released its statewide traffic data for Thanksgiving weekend.

A total of 27 arrests were made on impaired drivers, while 407 speeding citations were issued across Nebraska, 93 of which were for speeds over 90 mph.

Snow also played a factor in the safety of drivers traveling last week, as troopers responded to 85 crashes and performed 191 motorist assists.

With the arrival of winter weather, NSP reminds everyone to check the Nebraska 511 Advanced Traveler System by going to 511.Nebraska.gov before beginning a trip.

Drivers who are stranded can always call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.

