Nebraska offering free nitrate testing kit for drinking water well study

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - How many nitrates are in your drinking water? The state is offering drinking water well owners the opportunity to find out exactly.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is now offering free kits to test for nitrates in private drinking water wells.

In addition to providing well owners with information about their drinking water, the information will also help NDEE obtain sampling data for a statewide nitrate study.

“The state does not regularly conduct sampling in private drinking water wells because they are not regulated under the Safe Drinking Water Act. Public participation in this free sampling event is key to ensuring the nitrate study accurately encompasses private drinking water wells in Nebraska,” the NDEE release states.

If testing reveals the well to have more than 10 parts per million (ppm) of nitrate, the owners may be eligible for a rebate of up to $4,000 for use in treating their water.

The kits, available through Jan. 31, must be requested using a form available on the NDEE website that must be emailed. (Note: The state’s website is expected to be down for maintenance from 5-7 a.m. Thursday.)

If you don’t have internet access and would like to receive a kit, you can make that request by call NDEE at 402-471-2186.

The kit comes with instructions on how to obtain samples, which is relatively simple: Just run cold tap water for three minutes, then fill the plastic container provided in the kit with the directed amount of water. There’s also pre-paid return postage to make sending the samples easy.

