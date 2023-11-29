Nebraska football gets Top 100 commitment from 2024 OT Grant Brix

LOGAN, Iowa (WOWT) - The Huskers semi-truck is undefeated.

Nebraska secured a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Grant Brix, the Logan-Magnolia product announced Tuesday night on Twitter. The Top 100 senior chose the Huskers over Oklahoma and Kansas State.

“I am excited to announce I am a Cornhusker,” he wrote, alongside a commitment video that featured him getting into and driving the Huskers big rig. “Although there were great things about all of my top three schools, I firmly believe in what is being built by Coach Rhule and his staff. I want to thank everyone who has helped me and made this process special. God bless and GBR!!”

Last month, Nebraska made headlines when they parked their semi-truck outside Logan-Magnolia High School as part of their efforts to recruit Brix.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman becomes the 26th hard commit for the Huskers 2024 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. Ranked No. 81 in the national senior composite rankings, Brix becomes the second highest-rated Huskers commit in the class. Ainsworth tight end Carter Nelson (No. 67) is first.

