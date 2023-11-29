Nebraska DHHS hears public testimony on state’s new trans care, abortion law

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - People filtered into the Lancaster County Event Center in Lincoln Tuesday to give their opinions on the regulations for the Let Them Grow Act, which lawmakers passed this spring.

As they’re written now, they would require at least 40 hours of gender-identity-focused therapy before those under 19 could receive prescribed puberty-blocking drugs or cross-sex hormones.

They would also require “informed patient consent,” including information about the risks and side effects of cross-sex hormones, like their impact on fertility, brain development, and bone density.

“In a layperson’s terms, this means that physical and mental health care would operate under the state’s definition of medical necessity,” said Cambria Beirow, a mental health therapist in Lincoln.

6 News heard several testimonies, the overwhelming majority of them against the proposed regulations.

“Those without the financial means to pay for the required 40 sessions of therapy—that’s nine months if you’re going every week...these folks will be unable to seek treatment from professionals, like my spouse, that provide services to trans youth,” Mary Ensz said.

Nebraskans For Founders’ Values President Marilyn Asher testified young people should not be allowed to go through gender-affirming treatment. However, she has concerns over how the currently proposed regulations are written.

“In the fiscal impact statement, it says the state will not be responsible,” Asher said. “You know good and well that will not be the case because anytime medical care happens, there is a fiscal impact.”

Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Timothy Tesmer, who is responsible for creating the proposed regulations, was notably absent from Tuesday’s hearing. However, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said every comment is audio recorded and that Tesmer and the legal team will review those and written comments.

DHHS said any significant changes to the proposed regulations would prompt another public hearing.

The state is currently under 90-day temporary regulations requiring 40 hours of gender-identity-focused therapy. They could be extended in January, but DHHS said it expects the permanent regulations to be in place before then.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.