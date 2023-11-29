Lincoln women arrested after several drugs found in two homes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two Lincoln women were arrested Tuesday after a several different drugs were discovered in two Lincoln homes during a search warrant.

Investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant on a home near 10th and B Streets around 7 p.m.

According to LPD, they found 14.8 grams of suspected cocaine, 31 grams of suspected heroin, 2.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, $500 cash, as well as suspected MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, crack cocaine and marijuana.

The Narcotics Task Force served a second search warrant of an associated home near 3rd and West Charleston Streets and found 189 suspected fentanyl pills.

A total of 448 suspected fentanyl pills were found from both homes, LPD said.

LPD said four children were inside of the home at the time of the search.

Lincoln Police said Ashley Olsen, 36, was arrested on four felony drug charges, possessing money while violating drug statute and child abuse. Wren Chamberlain, 21, was also arrested on a felony drug charge and possessing money while violating drug statute. Both women were lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

