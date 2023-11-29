We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lincoln Police investigating third swatting call at north Lincoln home

Lincoln Police responded to a private home in north Lincoln on Tuesday night after a man...
Lincoln Police responded to a private home in north Lincoln on Tuesday night after a man claimed to have shot a woman.(Atlanta News First)
By Danielle Shenk
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a 911 call from a man claiming he shot a woman at a north Lincoln home turned out to be a hoax.

When officers arrived Tuesday around 11 p.m., the people at the home were unaware of any incident, raising doubts about the call’s validity due to similar calls at the same location.

“It’s unfortunate that these happen not only when entry is forced into a home when someone hasn’t done anything wrong,” said Sgt. Chris Vollmer. “But then also for the officers who have been involved in these past situations, then you have that question of in the back of your mind of whether this is legitimate.”

After talking with the residents, LPD determined the call was a hoax. Police said the call came from an internet-based number and they’re working to identify the source of the call.

This marks the third swatting incident at the home since September.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify two found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police investigate after two BB guns confiscated from Omaha middle school student
An Omaha woman is suing the administrators of a Facebook page, claiming malicious comments...
Omaha woman files lawsuit over Facebook comments
FILE -- Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger — ‘Warren Buffett’s right-hand man’ — dies at age 99
A short-term stay has turned out to be anything but short at one Omaha rental property.
Omaha property owners say short-term rental guests won’t leave

Latest News

Lauren Daigle and Foreginer are set to headline the 2024 Iowa State Fair.
Lauren Daigle, Foreigner to headline 2024 Iowa State Fair
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule held an end-of-season press conference Wednesday to reflect on...
Rhule reflects on first year with Huskers in end-of-season presser
Wuanaya Smith will serve 40-46 years in prison for manslaughter.
Man sentenced for fatal shooting in Omaha
The FBI Omaha Field Office held a news conference Wednesday to announce efforts in raising...
FBI Omaha raising awareness of hate crimes
(Left) Ashley Olsen, 36, and (right) Wren Chamberlain, 21.
Lincoln women arrested after several drugs found in two homes