Lincoln Police investigating third swatting call at north Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a 911 call from a man claiming he shot a woman at a north Lincoln home turned out to be a hoax.

When officers arrived Tuesday around 11 p.m., the people at the home were unaware of any incident, raising doubts about the call’s validity due to similar calls at the same location.

“It’s unfortunate that these happen not only when entry is forced into a home when someone hasn’t done anything wrong,” said Sgt. Chris Vollmer. “But then also for the officers who have been involved in these past situations, then you have that question of in the back of your mind of whether this is legitimate.”

After talking with the residents, LPD determined the call was a hoax. Police said the call came from an internet-based number and they’re working to identify the source of the call.

This marks the third swatting incident at the home since September.

