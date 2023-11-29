We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lincoln man sentenced for role in April shootout in Railyard

Louis Benson
Louis Benson(Lancaster County Jail)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the shootout in the Railyard back in April.

A judge sentenced 34-year-old Louis Benson to 10 to 15 years in prison. He pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charge was brought down from possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

On April 2, Lincoln Police responded to a report of gunshots near the Railyard. Two vehicles were found with bullet holes and more than 70 shell casings had been processed from the scene.

LPD said they first made contact with Benson at the scene in one of the damaged vehicles and discovered the Glock handgun inside.

Benson was arrested days later after officers discovered several shell casings from the scene that matched a Glock handgun found in his vehicle. He is prohibited from having any firearms due to a previous felony conviction.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify two found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police investigate after two BB guns confiscated from Omaha middle school student
An Omaha woman is suing the administrators of a Facebook page, claiming malicious comments...
Omaha woman files lawsuit over Facebook comments
FILE -- Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger — ‘Warren Buffett’s right-hand man’ — dies at age 99
A short-term stay has turned out to be anything but short at one Omaha rental property.
Omaha property owners say short-term rental guests won’t leave

Latest News

Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule held an end-of-season press conference Wednesday to reflect on...
Rhule reflects on first year with Huskers in end-of-season presser
The FBI Omaha Field Office held a news conference Wednesday to announce efforts in raising...
FBI Omaha raising awareness of hate crimes
Wuanaya Smith will serve 40-46 years in prison for manslaughter.
Man sentenced for fatal shooting in Omaha
Wuanaya Smith will serve 40-46 years in prison for manslaughter.
Man sentenced to prison for role in 2022 fatal Omaha shooting