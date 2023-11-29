Lincoln man sentenced for role in April shootout in Railyard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the shootout in the Railyard back in April.

A judge sentenced 34-year-old Louis Benson to 10 to 15 years in prison. He pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charge was brought down from possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

On April 2, Lincoln Police responded to a report of gunshots near the Railyard. Two vehicles were found with bullet holes and more than 70 shell casings had been processed from the scene.

LPD said they first made contact with Benson at the scene in one of the damaged vehicles and discovered the Glock handgun inside.

Benson was arrested days later after officers discovered several shell casings from the scene that matched a Glock handgun found in his vehicle. He is prohibited from having any firearms due to a previous felony conviction.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.