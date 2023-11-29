Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Smash-and-grab robbery at jewelry store caught on camera

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man got away with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in the smash-and-grab robbery of a Lincoln jewelry store last month, according to Lincoln Police.

Security video released by Lincoln Crime Stoppers shows a man with a partially covered face confront an employee of Zales inside the Gateway Mall on Oct. 6.

When the employee refused to open jewelry cases, the man, armed with a hammer, told the worker several other people would be arriving at the business armed with guns, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

In the video, the thief uses the hammer to smash two glass display cases and quickly grabs thousands of dollars worth of jewelry before running from the store.

Lincoln Police are investigating a large theft from Country Inn and Suites that also happened in October.

Authorities began their investigation when several items were reported missing from the businesses conference room and storage closets, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

Images from the hotel’s security camera show the person thought to be responsible for the theft of nine heating and cooling units, two TVs, a chest freezer and a cart believed to have been used to haul the items from the building.

If you know anything about either of these cases, send your anonymous tips online or call (402) 475-3600.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.