Lawsuit alleging Boys Town teacher’s inappropriate behavior appears headed for settlement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three years after three young women came forward with allegations about a teacher at Boys Town, there are new developments in the lawsuit they filed.

All signs point to a settlement. A joint motion to dismiss was filed Tuesday in Douglas County District Court, signed by the attorney for Father Flanagan’s Boys’ Home as well as the attorney for the young women; and the attorney for the fired teacher.

In 2020, three young women shared their story with 6 On Your Side Investigative Reporter Mike McKnight. They claimed a male house parent, known as a family teacher, offered a 16-year-old moey for a “special hug” and other inappropriate behavior. They said the guy even texted one of the to come over to his place before he was fired.

They took their complaints to Boys Town, which said it fired the family teacher and called police.

The city prosecutor at the time said there wasn’t enough evidence to go forward with crimnal charges, so 6 News never named the accused teacher.

The women decided to sue him in civil court, requesting damages for emotional distress, lost wages, among other things — basically for brokeness that happened afterwards.

“I was only 16 at the time, and I didn’t think anything of it,” one of them said in 2020. “So I didn’t tell anybody. I was so scared. I didn’t want to ruin the family that I had created in that home and safety net I had felt.”

Just a couple months ago, the women and their attorney argued to the court that the former teacher shouldn’t be in the room during depositions — that his presence made them uncomfortable and gave them PTSD.

That was in August.

Tuesday’s signal that there is a settlement indicates that it’s essentially waiting for the judge to sign off on it.

6 On Your Side Investigates contacted at least one of the attorneys involved in the case as well as one of the alleged victims and were told “no comment.” That’s a typical response in these types of cases: Even where there’s a settlement, the details are usually sealed, and no one is supposed to talk about it. So in the end, we may never know what the settlement in terms of dollars entails.

