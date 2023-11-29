We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Huskers update: Coach Matt Rhule holds end of season news conference

Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule
Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule
By Clayton Collier
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Matt Rhule recapped his first season as Huskers head coach at a news conference Wednesday.

“We’re not unlucky. We need to get better,” Rhule said at Wednesday’s update.

Nebraska finished 5-7 in his first year in Lincoln, just shy of bowl eligibility.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 Sports for updates.

Get the latest breaking news in your inbox. Sign up for 6 News email alerts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify two found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police investigate after two BB guns confiscated from Omaha middle school student
An Omaha woman is suing the administrators of a Facebook page, claiming malicious comments...
Omaha woman files lawsuit over Facebook comments
FILE -- Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger — ‘Warren Buffett’s right-hand man’ — dies at age 99
A short-term stay has turned out to be anything but short at one Omaha rental property.
Omaha property owners say short-term rental guests won’t leave

Latest News

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule yells to his team from the sideline as they play against...
Nebraska football gets Top 100 commitment from 2024 OT Grant Brix
Huskers versus Huskers
Date Announced for 2024 Nebraska Spring Football Game
Grant Brix, a highly-touted recruit out of Logan-Magnolia High School in Iowa, announced his...
Top 100 offensive lineman Grant Brix commits to Nebraska
All three Division I volleyball programs in the state of Nebraska made the 2023 NCAA tournament.
Three Nebraska teams make NCAA volleyball tournament, No. 1 seed Nebraska and No. 3 seed Creighton to host