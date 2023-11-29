Huskers update: Coach Matt Rhule holds end of season news conference
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Matt Rhule recapped his first season as Huskers head coach at a news conference Wednesday.
“We’re not unlucky. We need to get better,” Rhule said at Wednesday’s update.
Nebraska finished 5-7 in his first year in Lincoln, just shy of bowl eligibility.
