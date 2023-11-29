FBI Omaha raising awareness of hate crimes with guide to reporting threats

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The FBI Omaha Field Office launched its part of the National Hate Crime Awareness campaign, an effort to educate the public about the impact of hate crimes — and encourage them to report those incidents.

“A hate crime isn’t just an attack on a victim or group of victims, it’ really an event meant to strike fear into an entire community. Our community,” said Eugene Kowel, Special Agent in Charge.

The national campaign launched this year. The FBI Omaha Field Office has participated in the campaign with advertising throughout Iowa and Nebraska, including bus ads and public service announcements.

FBI Omaha is raising awareness of hates crimes and how to report them. Part of that campaign includes bus ads in Nebraska and Iowa. (FBI Omaha field office)

The FBI also released a Hate Crime Threat Response Guide for the community. It outlines the steps you can take if you receive a threat, whether it’s physical, verbal or written.

“I think we all agree that no one in American should have to live in fear because of who they are, or where they came from, or what their sexual identity might be, or what religion they might practice,” Kowel said.

Read the Hate Crime Threat Response Guide

