Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild Wednesday then a first alert to returning cold and snow showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warming trend continues through Wednesday! After a start in the 20s we’ll warm quickly into the 50s across E Nebraska and 40s over W Iowa. Plan on increasing afternoon clouds, but still a pleasant day.

Wednesday highs (wowt)

Colder air builds back in from there with a return to the 40s Thursday and 30s Friday. As a system misses us to our S on Thursday and Friday we’ll have to watch the N edge of it... a few snow showers cannot be ruled out Friday, especially S of the Metro.

Friday cold (wowt)

We’ll stay chilly Saturday in the 30s as a system moves through. This will bring a chance for spotty snow showers Saturday into Sunday. Totals look to stay under 1″ at the moment so impacts to travel should be low.

Saturday snow (wowt)

Highs begin to rebound next work week with a warm up to the 50s by Wednesday.

10 day forecast (wowt)

