Date Announced for 2024 Nebraska Spring Football Game

Huskers versus Huskers
By Chase Matteson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Athletic Director, Trev Alberts, announced on his show on the Huskers Radio Network, that the Nebraska Football 2024 Spring Game will take place on April 27, 2024. The time of the game has yet to be announced.

“I know people schedule things around the Spring Game it is important even in our own city,” Trev Alberts said.

Alberts also added they worked with Coach Matt Rhule when picking the date and how it will align with spring football practices. Alberts hopes with the later date the weather could be nicer for fans and players.

