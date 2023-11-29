Classic rock band Foreigner, singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle coming to 2024 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Iowa State Fair are already thinking about next summer, as they announce the first two of their 2024 Grandstand concerts.

Singer, songwriter Lauren Daigle will perform with special guest Blessing Offor on the fair’s opening night at 8 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2024.

Then, classic rock band Foreigner will bring its Historic Farewell Tour to the fair at 8 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2024, with special guest Melissa Etheridge.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on the Iowa State Fair’s website.

The 2024 Iowa State Fair will run from Aug. 8 through Aug. 18.

