CDL program faces student backlog amid trucker shortage.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Like many other industries in recent years, trucking companies are finding it difficult to fill available positions. Meanwhile, a local college faces a backlog of students seeking to get into the industry.

“Whether it’s your bread, your groceries, your 2x4s, nails, what have you, we’re going to need people to move that stuff,” said Tom Monroe, the CDL program manager at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.

There is most definitely a demand for truck drivers, and that is why the state is putting money into CDL training programs across the state, including in Davenport, where Monroe, a former driver of 40 years himself, is teaching new drivers.

The state of Iowa awarded EICC with a grant of nearly $800,000 to expand and enhance their CDL program and facilities.

“We’re buying equipment, we’ve remodeled our range, we’re trying to bring as many of these people that want to get into this industry and get them out the door and get them on the road,” Monroe said.

As the nation faces a trucker shortage, Monroe says they are accommodating a backlog three-times the number of currently enrolled students, highlighting the need for increasing the program’s capacity.

“Most of them are getting into it because of the money,” Monroe said. “And we’ve seen an uptick, especially with middle aged people. You know, it used to be that we didn’t see that.”

The grant will help the program train more drivers, faster.

But will it be enough to overcome the shortages?

Carol Millam, a recruiter at Amhof Trucking in Eldridge, agrees there will be plenty of qualified students to hire. However, she says it’s the lifestyle that comes with long-haul truck driving that deters most students from the positions needed the most.

“They want those wages, and the things that come with truck driving,” Millam said. “But they want to be at home every night, and they want to be at soccer practice and parent teachers conferences and all the things that my generation, families, parents, husbands, spouses, kind of gave up.”

Amhof Trucking’s Vice President, Roger Amhof, says long-haul driving is not for everyone and, as a company, they will have to adapt to this trend.

Nonetheless, he believes investing in training new drivers will still benefit the industry.

“I think the more people we get involved, the better the selection options will be for all of us who are trying to hire drivers,” Amhof said.

According to Millam and Amhof, lifestyle changes are not the only contributing factors to the shortage.

They believe increasing regulations have made it difficult to put willing drivers into trucks.

Particularly the rule that bars drivers, under the age of 21, to complete deliveries over state lines.

For example, if a shipment from Ohio unloads in Davenport, and needs to be delivered to Des Moines, the underage driver would not be able to complete the delivery because it originated in another state.

This leaves a three year gap to recruit men and women, who are interested in the field after graduating high school, to work and earn in the most lucrative trucking jobs that go beyond state lines.

With that said, Millam and Amhof are hopeful that the expansion and enhancement of CDL programs in Iowa will help bring in more qualified drivers.

In total, the state of Iowa has awarded nearly $5 million dollars in CDL grants to 10 community colleges across the state.

The state says these new investments will help college programs train over one-thousand additional drivers each year.

