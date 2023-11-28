Weekend snow not going to help Iowa drought conditions, experts say

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Most of Iowa remains in a drought. It’s most extreme in northeast Iowa. Despite snowfall over the Thanksgiving weekend, experts say it’s not going to help very much.

Greg Wandrey with the Iowa Corn Growers Association says despite the drought, corn fared pretty well this year. “Many of the farmers that I talked to that were harvesting corn were surprised at where the grain came from. They said, ‘I don’t know where this crop came from’. But in many cases, they were actually harvesting above normal yields,” Wandrey said.

Soybeans didn’t fare as well. “If you remember, we had a week or so of 100-degree temperatures at the end of August, and some agronomists think that took the top off some of the soybean yields,” Wandrey said.

Even though the summer heat is now long gone, Wandrey says the drought isn’t going away anytime soon. “The drought is roaring like it has been for the last three years. You know, typically we would get some rainfall and snow cover by this time of year,” Wandrey said.

Most of Iowa saw at least an inch of snowfall over the weekend, but how much did it help the drought? “Two inches of snow is about two tenths of an inch of rain so no, it’s not doing much,” Wandrey said.

Wandrey says this fall was also dry, but there’s time for conditions to improve. “If we could get some rain in you know, February and March, you know, as long as it’s not too much because more often than not too much rain or too much moisture in the soil is more detrimental to farmers than not enough especially as they try to get into the fields early as possible,” Wandrey said.

Wandrey says later in the week, the ground should warm up and what little snowfall we got should be able to get into the ground.

