Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold start to a warmer Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frigid temps in the teens are out there to start Tuesday matching how it felt yesterday morning. The big difference will be the afternoon when we warm up into the 40s.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

That warming should happen with some afternoon sunshine and a bit of a south breeze. That wind will gust to near 25 mph at times this afternoon helping to drag in some warmer air today and for the middle of the week.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

The warmest day will end up being Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s and quite a bit of sunshine. Enjoy that because cooler 30s and 40s return to end the week and last into the weekend.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

By the weekend there is also a chance of snow to watch for but the timing and location is wildly inconsistent from model to model. I’ll be sure to give you a First Alert once there is a little more clarity as to when and where this would move through. Some models even question the development of it altogether. Right now, I’m leaning on Saturday being the day with best odds of seeing that light snow.

Almost Friday Forecast (WOWT)

