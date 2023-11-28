Police investigate after two BB guns confiscated from Omaha middle school student

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responding to a report of a firearm at a middle school found two BB guns among a student’s belongings, school officials said.

Police were called to Lewis and Clark Middle School, located north of 69th and Dodge streets, at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report that a teacher had taken a firearm off a student.

“Our administration team learned that a student may have had a weapon on campus. Staff immediately located the student and called law enforcement for additional support. Police located two BB guns in the student’s belongings,” school Principal Danielle Brandt said in a letter sent to student families.

She said the school was placed “on hold” — prompting the hallways to be cleared while students remain in their classrooms and continue working as usual — for about 15 minutes while the incident was investigated and that classes were expected to continue as normal on Tuesday.

“We continue to investigate the situation and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken,” she said in the letter.

