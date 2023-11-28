Plattsmouth residents concerned with discolored water

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plattsmouth resident Jethro Sheair has hit his boiling point. He’s lived in the area for years and told 6 News nothing is being done to fix discolored water.

“When you turn the tub on it’s first brown water at first then it clears up,” Sheair said. “It’s just that thought that ew you’re getting brown water.”

Sheair is not alone. Another neighbor just a block away shared pictures of his bathtub filled with brown water.

“We’ve had it four to five times in the last year and before that a few more times,” Sheair said.

6 News reached out to the city for answers. They believe the water is discolored because it’s high in iron manganese.

“We do have lime softening that we treat for the iron manganese and it’s naturally occurring in the drinking water here,” said Emily Bausch, Plattsmouth’s city administrator. “It is safe to drink and sometimes the water has discolorization and we do chlorinate the water which is going to exaggerate that color.”

Another issue they’re dealing with is old pipes.

“Water aesthetics can also be affected by individual households depending on what their internal plumbing on their own houses,” Bausch said. “Galvanized pipes which are prevalent here in Plattsmouth are going to have that exaggerated color because those pipes rust from the inside out.”

Replacing all of these pipes at the city’s water plant would cost millions of dollars -- it would require implementing a whole new system.

So for now, a solution is to buy water from Omaha’s Metropolitan Utilities District.

“Between 500,000 to 800,000 gallons of water per day,” Bausch said. “The cost of that was $3 per thousandth gallon.”

There isn’t a timeline for when that water will be available, but until then residents like Sheair will rely on bottled water.

“So, I don’t know if it will make a difference when they put a new sleeve on or new lime on,” Sheair said. “I’m hoping it will not just for myself, but for everyone here.”

If you live in Plattsmouth and see brown water in your home, you’re asked to call (402) 296-2522.

