One person killed in crash near I-80 in Seward County

SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Seward County on Monday.

Seward County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on 238th Road, just north of the Interstate 80 exit 382 interchange, at 3:50 p.m.

SCSO said the preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a minivan was westbound on I-80 exit 382 off ramp when they failed to yield and collided with a truck that was southbound on 238th Road.

The passenger of the minivan died at the scene and the driver was transported to Bryan West with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SCSO. The name of the person killed will be released once family has been notified.

The driver of the truck was treated and released on scene.

Milford Fire/Rescue and StarCare Medical Transport assisted on scene.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the crash.

