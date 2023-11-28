Omaha property owners say short-term rental guests won’t leave

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owners of a short-term rental property have fought to remove guests who wouldn’t leave, saying they’re owed weekly payments while losing new bookings.

The case went to court, where they found out their guest had been accused of doing this before.

Rather than landlords, David and Patty North wanted to be more like innkeepers, making an investment townhome into an Airbnb-type of rental. But a guest couple wouldn’t check out.

“He’s a guest who is no longer welcome,” Patty North said. “And after he failed to pay and contacted an attorney — that this man has done this to other people before.”

Booking the condo for a week through Airbnb, Roberto Arcadu kept asking the Norths to stay longer.

“He had sick family in town — he was here for that. He’s moving here, so he’s trying to purchase a house. Those types of stories,” David North said. “Yeah, we’ll help you out you just continue to pay.”

The Norths say Arcadu stopped paying Oct. 18 but that he and his wife wouldn’t leave.

Since they operate an Airbnb, the Norths say they didn’t have tenants, but guests who overstayed their welcome — so they called police to have the trespassers removed. But on Monday morning, the Arcadus still reside here.

“The officer said the rules on Airbnb are fuzzy,” Patty North said.

But in Douglas County Court, a judge made it clear that Arcadu and his wife are not protected by landlord-tenant laws; so the North’s attorney has started the removal process. But collecting $6,000 for unpaid weekly rent and lost bookings means getting in line with others also owed money.

“He knows how to game the system and stay in a property and not pay rent,” attorney Michael Polk said.

Four court actions allege Roberto Arcadu has failed to pay an estimated total of $130,000 in rent and lease fees over two years. That includes almost $76,000 that Arcadu allegedly owes The Magnolia hotel for staying in a room six months — and his credit card failed to cover the charges.

His credit card worked for the first three months. In court filings, he claims to have paid $88,000 and denies that he still owes $76,000 for the six additional months in the hotel.

Arcadu denied the allegations and didn’t want to talk to 6 News.

“It’s no scheme,” he said.

“He’s not going to talk to a news organization,” his attorney said. " No thank you.”

Though with his attorney in court, Arcadu testified he would pay the Norths in full — if he could stay in the townhome until Sunday. The Norths say no, it’s been far too long already.

The judge’s ruling against Arcadu gives the Norths the right to officially and finally say goodbye.

“Even if we never get our money, I just want to see that he doesn’t do this to someone else like us,” Patty North said.

She told 6 News that she has contacted Nebraska lawmakers about giving owners of Airbnb-type properties more power to remove guests who won’t pay or leave.

