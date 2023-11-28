Omaha Police, school officials reflect on Monday swatting scare at South High

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Counselors were on hand at Omaha South High School to help students and staff who might need help processing what transpired Monday when someone called police and falsely reported a shooting in the school.

Police are investigating while everyone at South High is working to get back to their normal learning environment.

“I couldn’t imagine being the parent that receives a call that there’s a shooting at a school where your child is involved,” said Omaha Police Sgt. James Shade. “And to find out that’s somebody joking around, initiating swatting calls, the fear and then anger that resolves from that has to be very traumatic for everyone involved.”

The call wasn’t real, but the police response was very real.

“We dispatch several officers immediately to control the situation. There are units of investigators working on these cases with other agencies to be able to track down the source of the information.”

The school went into lockdown, which students and staff practice.

All that practice paid off, as more than 2,300 students and 200 staff knew exactly what to do and where to go.

Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci briefed reporters on the department's response to Omaha South High School Monday afternoon.

“I always believe when it comes to school safety, that your body cannot go and act in a manner in which a place your mind has not been,” said Lisa Utterback, the Chief Officer of Student and Community Service for Omaha Public Schools. “As we work with our schools each year, we implement procedures and we work with law enforcement to make sure our methods are up to par.”

Sgt. Shade tells 6 News a lot of these swatting incidents start on social media.

“What really helps our investigators is when you do see a social media post like that, you’re able to give us that information right away,” Sgt. Shade said. “The tags and the icons on that original post are important for us to be able to track out the source and to know if that came from in-state or out-of-state.”

Sgt. Shade says whoever is responsible for causing Monday’s incident could face a number of charges, some of them serious.

“Between disorderly conduct, misuse of 911, all the way to terroristic threats, which is a felony,” Sgt. Shade said.

OPS officials say it’s important for anyone who sees something, to say something, and call 911 or use the Safe2HelpNebraska reporting system, which is a statewide program designed for students, staff, and parents to anonymously report concerning behavior that could impact the safety of any school or student across Nebraska.

For more information, go to Safe2HelpNE.com or call 833-980-7233.

