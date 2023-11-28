Omaha Police investigate shooting that left one injured

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of 31st Street and Redick Avenue near Miller Park around 4 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Police on the scene told 6 News that officers located a man with serious injuries once they arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.