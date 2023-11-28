Omaha Police investigate shooting that left one injured
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the area of 31st Street and Redick Avenue near Miller Park around 4 p.m. for a reported shooting.
Police on the scene told 6 News that officers located a man with serious injuries once they arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
