Omaha Police investigate shooting that left one injured

Omaha Police responded to a shooting in the area of 31st and Redick on Tuesday afternoon.
Omaha Police responded to a shooting in the area of 31st and Redick on Tuesday afternoon.(WOWT/Bast Bramhall)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of 31st Street and Redick Avenue near Miller Park around 4 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Police on the scene told 6 News that officers located a man with serious injuries once they arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

