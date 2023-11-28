We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police identify two found dead in apparent murder-suicide

OPD said officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call at the apartment complex when they heard gunshots.
Omaha Police are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide at a metro apartment Monday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the two people who died Monday in what investigators told 6 News was an apparent murder-suicide.

Alexandria Mitchell, 25, and Nicholas Page, 29, were found dead Monday afternoon at an Aksarben-area apartment complex.

OPD said the officers were dispatched just before noon to a domestic disturbance call at the Centerline Apartments, located near 70th and Oak streets, south of 72nd Street and West Center Road.

Police told 6 News at the scene that officers knocked on the door and identified themselves, then heard two gunshots inside the apartment, and subsequently found Mitchell and Page dead.

Police said Monday that a handgun, found near the bodies, was recovered at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Get breaking news notifications delivered to your inbox. Sign up for 6 News email alerts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel raced to Omaha South High School on Monday afternon, Nov. 27, 2023, after...
‘A hoax’: Omaha Police confirm South High School call a swatting incident
Omaha Police hear gunshots, find two dead inside apartment
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Kendrick McDonald, 10, was killed after suffering a gunshot wound in Omaha on Thursday, Nov. 23.
Douglas County Attorney sheds light on events that led to father’s arrest in son’s shooting death
Several closures and restrictions could impact commutes through parts of Omaha for the next...
Stretch of Omaha’s Dodge Street to be restricted for five weeks

Latest News

Iowa State Capitol
ACLU of Iowa files lawsuit over book ban, ‘don’t say gay’ law
Farnam Street traffic will flow through the UNMC campus again starting Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.
Farnam Street, Midtown Omaha’s thoroughfare, to reopen near UNMC
Breezy south wind this afternoon
Rusty's Midday Forecast
One person killed in crash near I-80 in Seward County