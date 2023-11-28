Omaha Police identify two found dead in apparent murder-suicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the two people who died Monday in what investigators told 6 News was an apparent murder-suicide.

Alexandria Mitchell, 25, and Nicholas Page, 29, were found dead Monday afternoon at an Aksarben-area apartment complex.

OPD said the officers were dispatched just before noon to a domestic disturbance call at the Centerline Apartments, located near 70th and Oak streets, south of 72nd Street and West Center Road.

Police told 6 News at the scene that officers knocked on the door and identified themselves, then heard two gunshots inside the apartment, and subsequently found Mitchell and Page dead.

Police said Monday that a handgun, found near the bodies, was recovered at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

