Omaha father arrested in son’s shooting death appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bond was set in Douglas County Court on Tuesday morning for the man accused of killing his 10-year-old son.

Prosecutors charged Will McDonald, 47, with manslaughter in his son Kendrick’s death on Thursday.

Will is also accused of use of a firearm to commit a felony and a second offense of being a felon in possession of a firearm — his second offense, according to Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

He faces up to two decades in prison if found guilty on the manslaughter charge, and up to 50 years for use of a weapon to commit a felony. The prohibited firearm possession charge carries a sentence of 20 years to life.

McDonald’s bond was set at $750,000 in Douglas County Court on Tuesday. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 9.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said that someone in the home heard a car alarm sound, and went outside with a gun.

Kleine told 6 News on Monday that deadly force was not justified to protect property in any circumstance.

“If somebody is stealing property from somebody — whether it’s your Christmas tree in the front yard, or your car, or bicycle from your front porch — you can’t use deadly force to shoot that person,” he said.

