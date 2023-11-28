New lane restrictions on Dodge coincide with reopening of nearby Omaha road

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You have likely noticed the construction on Dodge between 48th and 46th with lane restrictions in place.

Over the past couple of days, that has involved one-lane travel eastbound.

Unfortunately, this area will be an ongoing problem.

For the next five weeks, expect varying lane restrictions as you make your way through this stretch. The reason for this is utility work that will be happening through that timeframe.

Be prepared for possible delays as you make your way through that stretch.

The good news is that a nearby stretch of Farnam Street, which has been closed since April, will soon be opening with a new traffic signal at the intersection with 46th Street.

That change happens Thursday, when the stretch of Farnam between 48th Street and Saddle Creek Road is scheduled to reopen. This could be used as an alternate route — but keep in mind that this stretch goes through a neighborhood, so you will want to make sure you are using caution.

Next year, more work is scheduled to take place at Saddle Creek Road and Leavenworth Street beginning in the spring.

