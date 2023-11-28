Nebraska public workers union calls for negotiations over Pillen’s return-to-work order

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The union for Nebraska’s public employees has invited the governor to the negotiating table.

The request comes two weeks after Gov. Jim Pillen issued an executive order directing most state workers to stop working remotely and report to their respective offices on Jan. 2, with some exceptions.

The Nebraska Association of Public Employees said it sent a “demand to bargain” notice to the govenor’s office on Monday regarding the order. “We have given a deadline of December 12 for a response,” NAPE said in its posted update.

To be clear, public employees in Nebraska as in most states, cannot strike. If the governor’s office doesn’t work with them, the union will take legal action to either prevent the executive order from happening or force the governor to enter negotiations

6 News did reach out to the governor’s office for comment, asking if they intend to bargain about remote work. A spokesperson said:

“Nebraska’s hardworking farmers, ranchers, business men and women, plus others, expect taxpayer-funded state workers to be in the office and operationally engaged in a way that ensures outstanding customer service. Governor Pillen is proud to have delivered on that expectation through the issuing of this executive order.”

6 News followed up to clarify the governor’s intentions to work with the union and they said, “the Governor does engage in labor negotiations. That is managed by the Division of Administrative Services (DAS).

The NAPE union executive director, Justin Hubly, said since remote work is not in their contracts, it must be negotiated.

“Article 1.4 of our union contract guarantees that the State must negotiate with our union over mandatory subjects of bargaining that are not included in the contract – such as the terms and conditions of remote work. Our contract further guarantees that the State will not implement changes without a ‘compelling need.’ Article 1.4 is enforceable through the courts if necessary.”

“Our union has requested to bargain over that because it’s a huge deal to our members. It affects the terms and conditions of their employment. But more importantly, it affects all Nebraskans,” said Hubly. “A number of state agencies are already critically short staffed, and if we were to lose people who decide to go apply for other jobs because they have a preference to work remotely, we’ll struggle to provide critical services to our neighbors. And that’ problematic and the main reason we want to bargain over this issue.”

In the meantime, NAPE launched a survey Tuesday morning for members asking about “remote work assignments,” telling 6 News on Tuesday afternoon that they received 1,000 responses in the first few hours the form was available — half of them saying they’re considering a job change or have already taken a new job as a direct result of Pillen’s executive order.

Union Prepares to Bargain Over Remote Work, Surveys Members https://t.co/g9Kd8JzSMV — NAPE/AFSCME Local 61 (@NAPEAFSCME61) November 28, 2023

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, hybrid and remote work schedules have become common since the start of the pandemic in workplaces across the country, including Nebraska.

“Nebraskans are back to work, and they expect that our agencies are fully staffed and open for business Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.,” Pillen said in an email statement earlier this month. “As public servants, we have a duty to meet that expectation, and deliver maximum value to the taxpayers.”

NAPE, which represents more than 8,000 state workers, said the governor’s office didn’t communicate with them before signing the order. Hubly told 6 News that he learned about it in a press release.

He told 6 News earlier this month that NAPE hasn’t been able to get clarification about how returning to in-person work will save taxpayers’ money, or help them better meet expectations. He also took issue with Pillen’s assessment that Nebraskans have a “common sense” expectation that public servants are working in traditional offices.

“I don’t know that that’s true,” Hubly said then. “...What we all believe in is that Nebraskans deserve public services in a timely efficient manner, and I don’t think a whole lot of people care how that happens as long as it happens.”

Departmental surveys provided by the governor’s office show most departments have a significant number of employees working some type of remote or hybrid schedule, but there is no data or information showing inefficiency in Nebraska state remote or hybrid workers.

A recent analysis by a Stanford economist cited studies that point to lower productivity for remote work, but employees spent more time on the job due to time saved from not commuting.

“From the worker’s perspective, and from a societal perspective as well, the company’s shift to remote work had small (negative) effects on productivity. The larger point is that the commute time-savings from remote work can offset sizable drops in productivity,” the article wrote.

According to a 2022 Gallup survey, six in ten exclusively remote employees are likely to look for work elsewhere if not allowed remote flexibility.

“For example, our snowplow drivers will still be snow plowing in person all winter long. But if you’re in procurement or you’re in accounting where we have significant staffing shortages and you’re able to complete your work from home without any problem and that’s a benefit to you, why would we wanna lose those folks?” Hubly told 6 News earlier this month.

Reporter Brent Weber contributed to this story.

