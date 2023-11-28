We are Local
Missing Gage County man found dead in crashed car

A Cortland man reported missing on Thanksgiving, was later found dead in his crashed car, according to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A Cortland man reported missing on Thanksgiving, was later found dead in his crashed car, according to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office.

Librado Lopez III, 40, was first reported as a missing person to the sheriff’s office Thursday morning after he had not come home the night before.

Deputies said family members later found Lopez dead inside his vehicle in a creek embankment on a county road east of DeWitt.

According to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez had been driving on W. Chestnut Road when his vehicle drove off the road and smashed into a creek embankment.

Deputies do not believe Lopez was wearing his seatbelt.

He was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

