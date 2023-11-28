Giving Tuesday: How to donate to your favorite Omaha, Council Bluffs organizations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend might be in the rear-view, but local nonprofits have spent Tuesday trying to cut through the continued, extended, seemingly neverending Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to keep charitable giving on the radar.

That’s right: It’s Giving Tuesday, the day when Omaha-metro nonprofits make their first push — primarly online — for year-end donations.

SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa are still the best way to find specific local organizations that are looking for your help.

As of 4 p.m., SHARE Omaha was reporting $2.14 million in donations, while SHARE Iowa was reporting $2.21 million.

Many organizations in the area are also getting the word out about their programs and initiatives using the hashtags #shareomaha402 and #shareiowa712 on social media.

6 News also gave organizations a chance to jump in front of our social media audience on Tuesday afternoon, with lots of folks tagging their favorite local nonprofits:

It's Giving Tuesday! Shout out to your favorite nonprofits in the comments below 👇 Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

