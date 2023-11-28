We are Local
Giving Tuesday: How to donate to your favorite Omaha, Council Bluffs organizations

(MGN, Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend might be in the rear-view, but local nonprofits have spent Tuesday trying to cut through the continued, extended, seemingly neverending Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to keep charitable giving on the radar.

That’s right: It’s Giving Tuesday, the day when Omaha-metro nonprofits make their first push — primarly online — for year-end donations.

SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa are still the best way to find specific local organizations that are looking for your help.

GIVING TUESDAY
SHARE Omaha nonprofit search
SHARE Iowa nonprofit search

As of 4 p.m., SHARE Omaha was reporting $2.14 million in donations, while SHARE Iowa was reporting $2.21 million.

Many organizations in the area are also getting the word out about their programs and initiatives using the hashtags #shareomaha402 and #shareiowa712 on social media.

6 News also gave organizations a chance to jump in front of our social media audience on Tuesday afternoon, with lots of folks tagging their favorite local nonprofits:

It's Giving Tuesday! Shout out to your favorite nonprofits in the comments below 👇

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

