Farnam Street, Midtown Omaha’s thoroughfare, to reopen near UNMC

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of Farnam Street that has been closed since April will reopen in a just a few days — and right on schedule.

UNMC announced on Tuesday that the main thoroughfare into Midtown will be open to all traffic again on Thursday. In April, Omaha Public Works said the project was expected to be completed by December.

Farnam Street has been closed to through traffic between Saddle Creed Road and South 48th Street as the city’s Public Works department buried an Omaha Public Power District high-voltage transmission line and installed a new signal at 46th Street.

Crews have been widening and change the intersection around the area to accommodate UNMC developments. That work includes extending 46th Street south through UNMC’s Saddle Creek District.

The work “sets the stage for the growth and development in the Saddle Creek District aimed at improving access for folks coming to midtown Omaha, while also supporting significant future development over time as we build the best place to live, work, and play in our region,” said Brian Spencer, executive director of campus development and planning for UNMC and Nebraska Medicine.

UNMC did advise drivers to anticipate additional roadwork in the spring at the intersection of Saddle Creek Road and Leavenworth Street as that expansion continues.

