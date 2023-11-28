Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold start to Tuesday before warming trend kicks in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly Monday we’ll cool off fast overnight under mainly clear skies with light winds. Lows dip to the teens for most of E Nebraska with a few single digits over W Iowa.

Tuesday lows (wowt)

With a breezy S wind we’ll warm to the mid 40s by the afternoon Tuesday. Gusts will only reach the mid 20s so it will feel fairly pleasant under sunny skies with a high in the mid 40s for the Metro. W Iowa will be stuck in the upper 30s but will rebound to the 40s Wednesday, 50s for E Nebraska.

Tuesday forecast (wowt)

Colder air builds back in from there with a return to the 40s Thursday and 30s Friday. We’ll stay chilly Saturday in the low 40s as a system moves through. This will bring a chance for spotty rain/snow showers Saturday evening into early Sunday.

Saturday system (wowt)

Highs begin to rebound next work week with a warm up to the 50s by Wednesday.

10 day forecast (wowt)

