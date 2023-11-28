We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold start to Tuesday before warming trend kicks in

Emily's Monday afternoon forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly Monday we’ll cool off fast overnight under mainly clear skies with light winds. Lows dip to the teens for most of E Nebraska with a few single digits over W Iowa.

Tuesday lows
Tuesday lows(wowt)

With a breezy S wind we’ll warm to the mid 40s by the afternoon Tuesday. Gusts will only reach the mid 20s so it will feel fairly pleasant under sunny skies with a high in the mid 40s for the Metro. W Iowa will be stuck in the upper 30s but will rebound to the 40s Wednesday, 50s for E Nebraska.

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(wowt)

Colder air builds back in from there with a return to the 40s Thursday and 30s Friday. We’ll stay chilly Saturday in the low 40s as a system moves through. This will bring a chance for spotty rain/snow showers Saturday evening into early Sunday.

Saturday system
Saturday system(wowt)

Highs begin to rebound next work week with a warm up to the 50s by Wednesday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Nebraska woman following a pursuit in Madison County...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests woman following Norfolk pursuit
The Huskers finished the regular season at 28-1 overall and 19-1 in the Big Ten, matching...
Three Nebraska teams make NCAA volleyball tournament
Organizations behind the first "medical respite program" in Omaha said it helped nearly 20...
Omaha’s first ‘medical respite program’ serves 17 people in first year
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in the icy weather
Nebraska State Patrol investigates multiple deadly crashes

Latest News

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management has lifted the county-wide burn ban that had been in...
Pottawattamie County officials lift burn ban
Emily's 10 day forecast
Emily's 10 day forecast
Emily's 3 day forecast
Emily's 3 day forecast
Emily's Monday afternoon forecast
Emily's Monday afternoon forecast