Creighton to retire Doug McDermott’s jersey number

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton hoops will be enshrining one of its all-time greats in the rafters of the CHI Health Center in a few weeks.

The No. 3 jersey belonging to Doug McDermott, a standout men’s basketball player for the Bluejays from 2010-2014, will be retired.

The ceremony will take place prior to tip-off on Dec. 20 when Creighton hosts Villanova in Omaha.

McDermott, the son of Creighton head coach Greg McDermott, is generally regarded as the best player in the program’s history. He was a three-time All-American and received consensus National Player of the Year honors in his final season.

“We are thrilled to be able to retire Doug’s jersey,” Greg McDermott said in a press release. “His impact on our basketball program was immense. He and his teammates helped usher in a new era of Creighton Basketball as we entered the Big East. As his father and coach, I look forward to celebrating him with 18,000 Bluejay faithful.”

The Time Has Come!



12.20.2023



No. 3 takes its place in the rafters!



🔗https://t.co/j7xgHAh4EJ#GoJays pic.twitter.com/3vNNM0W6v1 — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) November 28, 2023

Doug McDermott had 135 games in which he scored double-digit points, an NCAA record, and averaged 21.7 points per game in his career as a Bluejay.

During the 2014 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls traded for McDermott after he’d been selected No. 11 overall by the Denver Nuggets.

After three seasons with the Bulls, McDermott spent time as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Indiana Pacers.

The 31-year-old McDermott currently plays for the San Antonio Spurs.

McDermott now joins fellow Bluejay legends Kyle Korver, Bob Harstad, Bob Portman, Paul Silas, and Bob Gibson as the only Creighton men’s basketball players to have their jersey numbers retired.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.