Charlie Munger — ‘Warren Buffett’s right-hand man’ — has died

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Berkshire Hathaway has confirmed that Vice Chairman Charlie Munger has died at the age of 99.

According to a a statement posted by the company, Munger died in a hospital in California. He would have turned 100 on Jan. 1.

Berkshire Hathaway’s statement included a comment from Warren Buffett: “Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation.”

CNBC posted the news Tuesday afternoon, calling the vice chairman “Warren Buffett’s right hand man,” but also noting that Munger had made his own fortune before ascending to Berkshire Hathaway’s No. 2 position.

