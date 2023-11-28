We are Local
Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports brief 911 outage

That system was restored quickly while other 911 centers around Nebraska are still experiencing issues.
(WILX)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office experienced an emergency line outage Tuesday afternoon, but told 6 News it had been restored a short time later.

The report came in about 2:15 p.m. — about the same time as other 911 centers in Nebraska were reporting issues as well.

In Lincoln, police there were instructing residents to try other numbers if they weren’t able to connect through 911. A similar issue was also reported in Hastings.

A similar occurence happened in August, with several 911 systems in Nebraska experienced outages. The next day, telecommunications provider Lumen and the Nebraska Public Service Commission reported that a fiber optic cable had been cut by a third-party contractor doing work in Omaha. But 911 services in other parts of the state weren’t fully restored until days later.

Those events prompted NPSC to open investigations into the two outages involving Lumen and another telecommunication companym Windstream, to determine why the loss of 911 service occurred over a wide area of the state and why a fire and power cut at Windstream’s Lincoln data center knocked 911 service out in several counties.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

