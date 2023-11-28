Avenue Scholars creating pathway to future success for Omaha students

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pathway to success once seemed impossible for two former Omaha Public Schools students.

“A lot of teachers saw this. They saw I had potential, but I wasn’t using my potential,” said Erica Narducci.

“It was just a lot going on in life. I didn’t want to be at home. I wanted to kind of, escape,” said Christian Tapia.

That was until they found the non-profit Avenue Scholars.

“We seek out students that can benefit from our program. With our guidance as the bridge between education and the business community [we] provide them with a clear path to a career,” said Ken Bird, founder and CEO of Avenue Scholars.

According to Tapia, the program completely changed his life at the age of 16. Now at 21, he’s working in healthcare.

“I love what I do. I’m sleeping at home. It’s peaceful. It’s my space. I just never would have saw myself in this position where I am right now without Avenue Scholars.”

Avenue Scholars focuses on low-income students in the Greater Omaha area who need extra help reaching their career goals. They’re with them almost daily for the latter half of their high school career and on to college.

“Our Avenue Scholars staff members are in the building. We have access to those kids all day which is unique in a non-profit,” Bird said.

They also have career coaches.

“Once they know they have that support I think they just do better. They just know to do better and they know someone has their back,” said Tonya Fairgood, a department head and career coach with the program.

The program also has their back by helping students finance important needs, like getting Narducci her driver’s license.

“They literally had this guy pick me up from Metro Community College, right after I got out of class. And he was outside and he was like, ‘yep, I’m here to do your driving lessons,’ and they paid for everything,” she said.

This Giving Tuesday they’re hoping the community will show their support so Avenue Scholars can keep paving the way.

“It’s serving students of hope and need. It’s helping our business community meet its needs and it’s making Omaha a richer more vibrant spot for all of us,” Bird said.

