We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Woman kidnapped from shopping center on Black Friday, police say

Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store on Black Friday.
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities said a woman was kidnapped on Black Friday and they are now asking for help in locating her.

The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store in the Steelyard Commons shopping center.

WOIO reports it took Cleveland police three days to report the kidnapping to the public.

They also did not specify the exact time the kidnapping occurred, what Sanford was wearing before she was kidnapped, or any information on a potential suspect.

Police did release a photo of Sanford to make it easier for a member of the public to recognize her.

Anyone with information on this kidnapping is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Nebraska woman following a pursuit in Madison County...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests woman following Norfolk pursuit
The Huskers finished the regular season at 28-1 overall and 19-1 in the Big Ten, matching...
Three Nebraska teams make NCAA volleyball tournament
Organizations behind the first "medical respite program" in Omaha said it helped nearly 20...
Omaha’s first ‘medical respite program’ serves 17 people in first year
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in the icy weather
Nebraska State Patrol investigates multiple deadly crashes

Latest News

FILE - A sign on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt., is pictured on March 11,...
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty
Other guests at Disneyland captured video of the incident.
Disneyworld guest arrested after streaking in ‘It’s a Small World,’ video shows
Fidelity National Financial is investigating a cybersecurity breach that disrupted some of the...
Cybersecurity breach impacts several Fidelity National Financial systems
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud trial at...
Donald Trump set to testify again next month in his civil fraud trial
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to troops inside the Gaza Strip,...
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 2 more days, and to free more hostages and prisoners