Three Nebraska teams make NCAA volleyball tournament, No. 1 seed Nebraska and No. 3 seed Creighton to host

The Huskers finished the regular season at 28-1 overall and 19-1 in the Big Ten, matching their...
The Huskers finished the regular season at 28-1 overall and 19-1 in the Big Ten, matching their best ever record in Big Ten play. Minnesota fell to 16-12 overall and 12-8 in the Big Ten.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Grace Boyles
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers (28-1, 19-1) earned the top overall seed and the No. 1 seed in the upper left regional. The other top seeds were awarded to Wisconsin, Stanford, and Pittsburgh. The top four seeds have combined for 15 national titles in the tournament’s history.

Nebraska will host the first and second rounds in Lincoln, opening up the postseason against Long Island University on Friday. The winner will face the winner of the match between Delaware and No. 8 seed Missouri.

For the 12th straight season, Creighton will also be playing in the NCAA Tournament. The Bluejays picked up the No. 3 seed in the Pittsburgh region and will host the first and second rounds for the fifth time in program history. On Friday, the Jays will face off against Colgate at 6:30 p.m. CT. The winner will go on to play the winner of the Minnesota/Utah State contest.

For the first time in program history, Omaha is going dancing. The Mavs, who earned an automatic bid after winning the Summit League tournament, will travel to Kansas and take on the No. 4 Jayhawks on Thursday. No. 5 seed Penn State and Yale are the other two teams traveling to Lawrence. Omaha is playing in the Wisconsin region.

