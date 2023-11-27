Teenage girls in custody after leading troopers on chase in stolen car in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two teenagers are in custody after the Nebraska State Patrol said they led troopers on a chase in a stolen car in Lincoln.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Lincoln Police learned that a Hyundai Elantra had just been stolen from the area of 17th and South Streets. About 30 minutes later, a trooper spotted the car westbound on Superior Street.

NSP said a trooper attempted a traffic stop but the driver immediately sped up and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit which went through several residential neighborhoods. The driver also went the wrong way down 14th Street. At one point, NSP said the car was traveling over 70 miles per hour.

The trooper backed off once the car approached 27th Street at a high rate of speed and saw the driver run a red light, lose control and then crash into a pole, NSP said. The entire pursuit lasted three minutes.

The driver, a 13-year-old female, and passenger, a 17-year-old female, were both transported to Bryan Medical Center West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was later lodged in a youth detention facility for theft by unlawful taking - $5,000+, flight to avoid arrest and no operator’s license.

NSP said the passenger will be cited for aiding and abetting once she is released from the hospital.

LPD is handling the stolen car investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.