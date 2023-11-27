We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Teenage girls in custody after leading troopers on chase in stolen car in Lincoln

By Abigail Carrera
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two teenagers are in custody after the Nebraska State Patrol said they led troopers on a chase in a stolen car in Lincoln.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Lincoln Police learned that a Hyundai Elantra had just been stolen from the area of 17th and South Streets. About 30 minutes later, a trooper spotted the car westbound on Superior Street.

NSP said a trooper attempted a traffic stop but the driver immediately sped up and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit which went through several residential neighborhoods. The driver also went the wrong way down 14th Street. At one point, NSP said the car was traveling over 70 miles per hour.

The trooper backed off once the car approached 27th Street at a high rate of speed and saw the driver run a red light, lose control and then crash into a pole, NSP said. The entire pursuit lasted three minutes.

The driver, a 13-year-old female, and passenger, a 17-year-old female, were both transported to Bryan Medical Center West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was later lodged in a youth detention facility for theft by unlawful taking - $5,000+, flight to avoid arrest and no operator’s license.

NSP said the passenger will be cited for aiding and abetting once she is released from the hospital.

LPD is handling the stolen car investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Nebraska woman following a pursuit in Madison County...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests woman following Norfolk pursuit
The Huskers finished the regular season at 28-1 overall and 19-1 in the Big Ten, matching...
Three Nebraska teams make NCAA volleyball tournament
Organizations behind the first "medical respite program" in Omaha said it helped nearly 20...
Omaha’s first ‘medical respite program’ serves 17 people in first year
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in the icy weather
Nebraska State Patrol investigates multiple deadly crashes

Latest News

Officer Nicholas Vest
Lincoln Police identify officer involved in shooting of wanted man
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
Election 2024: Omaha Police union again endorses Don Bacon
Bellevue Police Ofc. Chris Abbott died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, after suffering a medical...
Procession, interment details finalized for late Bellevue Police officer
One person was sent to the hospital after a crash at 50th and I Streets Monday morning,...
6 First Alert Traffic: One injured in Monday morning crash in central Omaha