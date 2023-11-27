Stretch of Omaha’s Dodge Street to be restricted for five weeks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several closures and restrictions could impact commutes through parts of Omaha for the next several weeks.

The City of Omaha’s Public Works Department has released the following street restrictions and closures.

Dodge Street has various lane restrictions between 48th and 46th Streets. This began Monday morning and will be in place for five weeks.

West Center Road is down to one lane in each direction between 99th and 102nd Streets for utility work by M.U.D. This began Monday morning and will be in effect for two weeks.

Pacific Street will close just east of 6th Street for railroad repair by BNSF. The area will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Center Street is down to one lane eastbound between 47th and 46th Streets for utility work in the outside lane. This began Monday morning and will be in effect for two weeks.

Fort Street is restricted to one lane westbound at 105th Street for utility work in the outside lane. This began Monday morning and will be in place for one week.

20th Street has southbound traffic shifted for utility work between Woolworth and Center. This began Monday morning and will be in effect for ten days.

25th Street has various lane restrictions between L and M Streets for utility work. This began Monday morning and will be in place for ten days.

Douglas Street is restricted eastbound between 13th and 11th Streets for utility work. This began Monday morning and will be in place for two weeks.

