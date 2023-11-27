We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Stretch of Omaha’s Dodge Street to be restricted for five weeks

Other street restrictions could impact Omaha commute over next several days
Several closures and restrictions could impact commutes through parts of Omaha for the next...
Several closures and restrictions could impact commutes through parts of Omaha for the next several weeks.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several closures and restrictions could impact commutes through parts of Omaha for the next several weeks.

The City of Omaha’s Public Works Department has released the following street restrictions and closures.

  • Dodge Street has various lane restrictions between 48th and 46th Streets. This began Monday morning and will be in place for five weeks.
  • West Center Road is down to one lane in each direction between 99th and 102nd Streets for utility work by M.U.D. This began Monday morning and will be in effect for two weeks.
  • Pacific Street will close just east of 6th Street for railroad repair by BNSF. The area will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
  • Center Street is down to one lane eastbound between 47th and 46th Streets for utility work in the outside lane. This began Monday morning and will be in effect for two weeks.
  • Fort Street is restricted to one lane westbound at 105th Street for utility work in the outside lane. This began Monday morning and will be in place for one week.
  • 20th Street has southbound traffic shifted for utility work between Woolworth and Center. This began Monday morning and will be in effect for ten days.
  • 25th Street has various lane restrictions between L and M Streets for utility work. This began Monday morning and will be in place for ten days.
  • Douglas Street is restricted eastbound between 13th and 11th Streets for utility work. This began Monday morning and will be in place for two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Nebraska woman following a pursuit in Madison County...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests woman following Norfolk pursuit
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in the icy weather
Nebraska State Patrol investigates multiple deadly crashes
The Huskers finished the regular season at 28-1 overall and 19-1 in the Big Ten, matching their...
Three Nebraska teams make NCAA volleyball tournament, No. 1 seed Nebraska and No. 3 seed Creighton to host
Organizations behind the first "medical respite program" in Omaha said it helped nearly 20...
Omaha’s first ‘medical respite program’ serves 17 people in first year

Latest News

6 News traffic reporter Jaret Lansford provides an update on the 168th Street construction...
Street widening project on major Millard road in Omaha nears halfway point
6 News traffic reporter Jaret Lansford provides an update on the 168th Street construction...
6 First Alert Traffic: Update on Omaha's 168th Street construction
Ashland man killed in pickup rollover crash; Bennington woman transported by medical helicopter
6 First Alert Traffic
6 First Alert Traffic: Omaha water main break forces two-week closure