We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold start to an up and down week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s cold out the door as we all get back to the work and school routine. Wind chills in the teens will be the most noticeable even with a rather light breeze. We’ll try to warm up a bit today but some midday clouds will likely get in the way.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll likely only reach the mid 30s with upper 20s at best for wind chills with the northwest wind gusting to 20 mph or so at times.

Some warmer days are ahead for the middle of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week before temperatures take a colder turn to end the week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Overall we’ll stay on the drier side too with storm system passing to our south in the Thursday/Friday timeframe. It will be mostly a rain maker too. We’ll keep an eye on the weekend for our next potential for any precipitation but overall that chances aren’t all that great for our area any one day.

Almost Friday
Almost Friday(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Nebraska woman following a pursuit in Madison County...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests woman following Norfolk pursuit
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in the icy weather
Nebraska State Patrol investigates multiple deadly crashes
The Huskers finished the regular season at 28-1 overall and 19-1 in the Big Ten, matching their...
Three Nebraska teams make NCAA volleyball tournament, No. 1 seed Nebraska and No. 3 seed Creighton to host
Organizations behind the first "medical respite program" in Omaha said it helped nearly 20...
Omaha’s first ‘medical respite program’ serves 17 people in first year

Latest News

Frigid morning as we try to warm
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Monday's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Cold overnight, slowly warming this week
Cold this evening as temperatures quickly drop into the 20s, a little more sunshine for Monday...
Cold overnight, slowly warming this week
Today's First Alert Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Slick roads this morning, breezy and chilly day
Slick roads to start the day but conditions will improve this morning. A few flurries are...
Slick roads this morning, breezy and chilly day