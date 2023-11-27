Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold start to an up and down week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s cold out the door as we all get back to the work and school routine. Wind chills in the teens will be the most noticeable even with a rather light breeze. We’ll try to warm up a bit today but some midday clouds will likely get in the way.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll likely only reach the mid 30s with upper 20s at best for wind chills with the northwest wind gusting to 20 mph or so at times.

Some warmer days are ahead for the middle of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week before temperatures take a colder turn to end the week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Overall we’ll stay on the drier side too with storm system passing to our south in the Thursday/Friday timeframe. It will be mostly a rain maker too. We’ll keep an eye on the weekend for our next potential for any precipitation but overall that chances aren’t all that great for our area any one day.

Almost Friday (WOWT)

