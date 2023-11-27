We are Local
Procession, interment details finalized for late Bellevue Police officer

Bellevue Police on Monday paid tribute to Officer Christopher Abbott, who died unexpectedly over the weekend.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Police Department said over the weekend it has finalized a procession route and interment plans for Officer Christopher Abbott. He passed away following a medical emergency on Nov. 18. The procession and burial are set for Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Public visitation is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday night at Bellevue Christian Center. A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, also at BCC. For those unable to attend, a live stream is being offered on YouTube.

BPD said in a Facebook post the procession route will begin at Bellevue Christian Center around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, following the service, and proceed through Bellevue and across the river into Glenwood, Iowa. Abbott will be laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery around Noon.

BPD asks spectators to keep roadways clear along the route and suggests lining the route along Mission Avenue in downtown Bellevue.

Thank you all for your patience as we have worked through all the details to honor Officer Christopher Abbott. The...

Posted by Bellevue (Nebraska) Police Department on Friday, November 24, 2023

Abbott had been with the department for over two decades, beginning as a road patrol officer. He had been part of the department’s Special Services Unit, also known as the Community Policing Unit, since 2009.

