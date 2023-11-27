Procession, interment details finalized for late Bellevue Police officer

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Police Department said over the weekend it has finalized a procession route and interment plans for Officer Christopher Abbott. He passed away following a medical emergency on Nov. 18. The procession and burial are set for Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Public visitation is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday night at Bellevue Christian Center. A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, also at BCC. For those unable to attend, a live stream is being offered on YouTube.

BPD said in a Facebook post the procession route will begin at Bellevue Christian Center around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, following the service, and proceed through Bellevue and across the river into Glenwood, Iowa. Abbott will be laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery around Noon.

BPD asks spectators to keep roadways clear along the route and suggests lining the route along Mission Avenue in downtown Bellevue.

Abbott had been with the department for over two decades, beginning as a road patrol officer. He had been part of the department’s Special Services Unit, also known as the Community Policing Unit, since 2009.

