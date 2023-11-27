Pottawattamie County officials lift burn ban

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County Emergency Management has lifted the county-wide burn ban that had been in place amid dry weather.

PCEMA said precipitation over the last week led to its request to the State Fire Marshal. Open burning is once again permitted except within any city limits where a prohibition on open burning exists.

If in doubt, authorities ask you to contact your local fire department or city clerk. You’re advised to use extreme caution when burning; conditions may deteriorate in the coming months, per seasonal outlooks.

