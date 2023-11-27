We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Pottawattamie County officials lift burn ban

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management has lifted the county-wide burn ban that had been in...
By Zane Culjat
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County Emergency Management has lifted the county-wide burn ban that had been in place amid dry weather.

PCEMA said precipitation over the last week led to its request to the State Fire Marshal. Open burning is once again permitted except within any city limits where a prohibition on open burning exists.

If in doubt, authorities ask you to contact your local fire department or city clerk. You’re advised to use extreme caution when burning; conditions may deteriorate in the coming months, per seasonal outlooks.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Nebraska woman following a pursuit in Madison County...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests woman following Norfolk pursuit
The Huskers finished the regular season at 28-1 overall and 19-1 in the Big Ten, matching...
Three Nebraska teams make NCAA volleyball tournament
Organizations behind the first "medical respite program" in Omaha said it helped nearly 20...
Omaha’s first ‘medical respite program’ serves 17 people in first year
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in the icy weather
Nebraska State Patrol investigates multiple deadly crashes

Latest News

Emily's 10 day forecast
Emily's 10 day forecast
Emily's 3 day forecast
Emily's 3 day forecast
Emily's Monday afternoon forecast
Emily's Monday afternoon forecast
Midday flurries passing through on a cold Monday