‘A hoax’: Omaha Police confirm South High School call a swatting incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities responding to a report of “shots fired” at Omaha South High School told 6 News the incident was actually a swatting call.

At about 2:15 p.m. Monday, several police responded to the school, located at 24th and J streets after a call reporting a shooting came from inside the school.

Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci told 6 News that the call was made to the police station, not to 911.

At about 2:45 p.m., Bonacci told 6 News that officers were still searching the building, but that it seemed to be a swatting call. Swatting is when a prank call is made in an attempt to bring a large response from law enforcement. In Nebraska, it is considered a crime.

In an update from the scene about 25 minutes later, he said there was no loud noise or any sort of incident that prompted the call — just the call itself.

Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci briefed reporters on the department's response to Omaha South High School Monday afternoon.

He said police were not looking for any suspects and that there were no victims at the scene.

Instead, police are working to trace the call. Bonacci said that authorities have been able to do this in previous incidents and prosecute the persons responsible. Federal agencies also typically get involved, he said.

Bonacci said that OPD was relieved the incident turned out not to be an actual shooting.

Police were directing parents to the football stadium to reunite with students Monday afternoon.

Parents and guardians, please go to the Omaha South High School football stadium for reunification with your students. — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) November 27, 2023

Omaha Public Schools planned to provide counseling on Tuesday for any students who were in need of support following the events that unfolded Monday afternoon.

Omaha South High School Principal Jodi Pesek also reminded students and families that any concerns about school safety should be reported right away to school administrators, law enforcement, or Safe2Help Nebraska.

Earlier this year, several such calls were made across Nebraska, including at Omaha South.

Most of the reports that came in that Thursday morning claimed there were active shooters at high schools, including Omaha South High School, Lincoln High School, and Fremont High School, where the caller said they were in a school building witnessing a shooting; as well as in Hastings, Grand Island, Kearney, Gering, and at Scotus Central Catholic High School in Columbus, where the police there were told that three people had been shot inside a specific room at the school.

Letters sent to Omaha South High families

South High Staff and Families: We wanted to provide an update on the situation this afternoon. Local law enforcement has completed an initial sweep of our building and found nothing of concern. They are now clearing classrooms one by one. Students will be dismissed to the stadium. Families who wish to pick up their student may do so there. Students who ride the bus will be able to take the bus home. We appreciate your patience as we work to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

Dear South High Staff and Families, Thank you for everyone’s partnership and support as we worked through the swatting call this afternoon. We are grateful for the students and staff who followed our Standard Response Protocol precisely. We appreciate the quick response and thorough work of our law enforcement partners. At South High, we are here for one another. School counselors and the Omaha Public Schools Supportive Response Team will be available tomorrow for students who need support. We value the work of such a committed school and district staff. If your student has ongoing concerns, please contact our school so we can help. We care deeply about our young people. We all share the same disappointment that someone would use school safety for a hoax. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our top priority. If you ever have concerns about school safety, report them right away to our administrators, law enforcement or Safe2Help Nebraska. I am so proud to be part of the South High Packer community. Together, we will always meet any challenge we face. Sincerely,

