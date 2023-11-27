We are Local
Omaha Police hear gunshots, find two dead inside apartment

OPD says the officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are dead after an apparent murder suicide Monday at an Aksarben area apartment complex.

Omaha Police said responding officers found two people dead Monday afternoon in an apartment south of 72nd Street and West Center Road. OPD said the officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call at the Centerline Apartments.

The officers heard gunshots at about 12:15 p.m., prompting a “help an officer” call across OPD scanners that was canceled a few minutes later, police told 6 News.

Police said the officers knocked on the door and identified themselves, then said they heard two gunshots inside the apartment. The bodies of a man and a woman were found inside, they said.

Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Photographer Roger Hamer contributed to this report.

